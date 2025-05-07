Video: Watch Gavin Creel's Final Solo Performance With 'How Glory Goes,' HELLO, DOLLY! & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On May 11, 2024, Gavin Creel performed what would be his final solo performance at The Cabaret in Indianapolis. Nearly one year later, the venue has shared videos from the final concert, featuring songs from Hello, Dolly!, Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard, and more. The late Tony winner played piano and captured the hearts of the audience with his stellar vocals and charming stage presence.

The cabaret came after his theatrical concert, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice, at MCC Theatre in NYC. Creel won a Tony Award winner for his performance as “Cornelius Hackl” in Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce. His other Broadway credits included Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hair, Into The Woods, Waitress, The Book Of Mormon, She Loves Me and La Cage Aux Folles. He tragically passed away at 48 in September.

"As If We Never Said Goodbye"

"Before the Parade Passes By"

Hello, Dolly! Medley

"How Glory Goes"

"For Nancy" / "I Got Life"

"It Never Was You"

"Unfinished World"

"Trouble"

Standards Medley

"Somethings Coming"

"Somebody Somewhere" / "Something Wonderful"

"Lucky Me"

"I May Want to Remember Today"

"I Know You"