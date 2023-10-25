Video: Watch Cynthia Erivo in the Trailer For Anthony Chen's Powerful Drama DRIFT

From the producers of CALL ME BY YOUR NAME and NOMADLAND, the film opens in New York on February 9th, 2024, ﻿with a national expansion to follow.

Oct. 25, 2023

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo stars in the trailer for Drift, Anthony Chen's powerful new drama.

Jacqueline (Erivo), a young refugee, lands alone and penniless on a Greek island, where she tries first to survive and then to cope with her past. While gathering her strength, she begins a friendship with a rootless tour-guide (Alia Shawkat) and together they find the resilience to forge ahead.

The film also stars Ibrahima Ba, Honor Swinton Byrne, Zainab Jah, Suzy Bemba, and Vincent Vermignon. 

Erivo has also written and performed an original song for the film, "It Would Be," which can be heard in the trailer below.

Watch the trailer here:

About Cynthia Erivo

Erivo is an English actress, singer, and songwriter. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Erivo is playing Elphaba in the upcoming, two-part film adaptation of Wicked as Elphaba. She is also attached to a screen adaptation of Prima Facie.

Erivo began acting in a 2011 stage production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. She gained recognition for starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple from 2015 to 2017, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Erivo ventured into films in 2018, playing roles in the heist film Widows and the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale.

For her portrayal of American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet (2019), Erivo received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress; she also wrote and performed the song "Stand Up" on its soundtrack, which garnered her a nomination in the Best Original Song category.

On television, Erivo had her first role in the British series Chewing Gum (2015). She went on to star in the crime drama miniseries The Outsider (2020), and received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of American singer Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's anthology series Genius: Aretha (2021).



