Video: Watch Clips From FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL

All new video clips have been released from FIVE: The Parody Musical, which is now playing off-Broadway at Theater 555 through March 10. The official opening night is President’s Day, February 19 at 7PM.

Check out the video below!

FIVE: The Parody Musical features book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun & Moshiel Newman Daphna, music and lyrics by Billy Recce, and direction & choreography by Jen Wineman.

Look out SIX, here comes FIVE: The Parody Musical. Henry VIII and his six wives had nothing on Donald, the 45th, and these five ladies. Poised to make America laugh again, FIVE is an irreverent musical comedy revue starring some of the women in the life of America’s past President. Ivana, Marla, and Melania are joined by crowd favorite Stormy and daddy’s girl Ivanka as they each take the spotlight and sing their hearts out for your vote.

FIVE: The Parody Musical features Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett as Ivanka, with a special appearance by drag legend Jasmine Rice LaBeija as Hillary Clinton.