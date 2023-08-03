Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL

See new photos of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical ahead of its official opening on Broadway tonight.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).
 
In celebration of opening night, the production has released new production photos, and a clip of Casey Likes as “Marty McFly” performing the classic song “Johnny B. Goode.” 

Check out photos and video below!
 
Produced by Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, and based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber Ardolino, Will Branner, Victoria Byrd, Brendon Chan, Kevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Hannah Kevitt, JJ Niemann, Becca Petersen, Emma Pittman, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.
 
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.
 
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman





Recommended For You