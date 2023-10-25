Video: Watch Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Trailer With Carey Mulligan, Sarah Silverman & More

Following a limited theaterical release on November 22, the film will be released on Netflix on December 20.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Maestro, the new film following the life and career of Leonard Bernstein.

The cast also features Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Miriam Shor, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and more.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Following a limited theaterical release on November 22, the film will be released on Netflix on December 20.

Bradley Cooper directed and co-wrote the new film with Josh Singer. It is produced by Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Mackso Krieger, Fred Burner, Amy Durning, Martin Scorsese.

Watch the trailer here:






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to Facility Issues Photo
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been cancelled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

2
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs Anywhere Photo
Video: Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'

The upcoming Broadway production of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has dropped the first original song from the show’s composers, PigPen Theatre Co. The songwriting team of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS performs “Anywhere” in this new music video.  

3
Video: Watch WICKED Perform One Short Day on GMA Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

4
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark is Broken is the new Broadway play, which explores the behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of the 1975 film Jaws. Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the production in a recent interview, including how it hurt his feelings the way he was portrayed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You