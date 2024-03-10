Video: Watch Bareilles, Goldsberry, Philipps, and Pell Sing GIRLS5EVA Medley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell sing a medley of songs from the acclaimed musical comedy series Girls5eva, coming this week to Netflix.

Girls5eva will return with all episodes premiering Thursday, March 14 on Netflix. This includes the series’ anticipated all-new, six-episode Season 3, which will live exclusively on Netflix alongside the previously released Seasons 1 and 2.

From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late ‘90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Joining Scardino are fellow executive producers Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears), David Miner (3Arts Entertainment), Eric Gurian (Little Stranger, Inc.) and Jeff Richmond. Girls5eva is produced for Netflix by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

ABOUT GIRLS5EVA SEASON 3

The members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top.

In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?