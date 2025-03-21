Video: WICKED's West End Stars Emma Kingston & Zizi Strallen Sing 'For Good'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be chaged "For Good" first a first listen to the new stars of Wicked in the West End singing "For Good." The London production has released a new video of Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen singing the classic song from the hit musical, just days before their first performance.

They begin performances at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 25 March 2025, with Kingston as Elphaba and Strallen as Glinda. The current 2024/25 company’s final performance will take place on Sunday 23 March 2025.

The musical's new cast will include also Carl Man (Fiyero), Sarah Ingram (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Hannah Qureshi (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond) and Ross Carpenter (Boq), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda).

Also featured in the production are Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett, Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith, Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell, Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor, James Titchener and Jacob Young.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.