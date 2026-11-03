Actress Talia Suskauer joins Behind the Awards to discuss her new show A Walk on the Moon based on the hit film starring Diane Lane. Talia is also known for playing Elphaba and gives us the low down on all things Wicked including a no fly show and how quickly she becomes green.
Influencer Goes Viral for Getting Onstage at WICKED to Take Selfie, Says She ‘Saw the Opportunity’
Eden the Doll shared the ‘Wicked’ selfies with her 579,000 Instagram followers and said, ‘I’m gonna frame the pics stay mad!’
An influencer with more than 500,000 followers sparked debate regarding theater etiquette after she was pictured onstage at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre taking selfies following Wicked.
On Sunday, November 1, The Oz Vlog shared a “theater PSA” on Instagram explaining that a few nights earlier, a Wicked audience member spotted someone hanging back after the musical concluded to get up onstage and have a photoshoot.
According to The Oz Vlog, the group of theatergoers were approached by a production stage manager and allegedly told to get off of the stage and exit the building.
The Oz Vlog post called out the audience members, who also allegedly used the divider between the seats and the orchestra pit to place their belongings on, describing their behavior as “grotesquely tacky and entitled.”
The influencer, whose Instagram handle is “Eden the Doll,” responded to the claims via her Instagram Story and defended her behavior.
“Calling someone ‘disgusting and grotesque’ over a SELFIE acting like I’m at CHURCH disrespecting GOD is insane!” the social media personality, whose real name is Eden Estrada, wrote.
“I paid for FRONT ROW tickets and waited till it was OVER!” Estrada continued. “I saw the opportunity and took it. Clearly I’m not Abbey Lee Miller [sic] and had no idea I was disrespecting GOD HIMSELF!”
Estrada then posted the selfies she took onstage at the Gershwin, posing and even doing a handstand in one photo. In another, she is on a broom, though it is unclear if these photos were edited or enhanced by artificial intelligence.
Reps for Wicked did not immediately return BroadwayWorld’s request for comment.
In a separate post on Estrada’s Instagram Story, she shared a picture posing with her friends at Wicked, writing: “Some ppl can’t help but mind their business! Stop watching us WATCH THE SHOW!”
“We had a great time,” she added. “I’m gonna frame the pics stay mad!!!”
Theatergoers responded in the comments section of The Oz Vlog’s post, with some saying that the behavior was unacceptable.
“Not even in Broadway shows, every small theatre or stage is off limits, a basic rule installed for all of us as kids,” one person wrote, while another said: “The gasp that left my mouth when I saw her using the stage as her photo op.”
“Also what if they fell off the stage who would be responsible for their bad behavior that got themselves hurt,” another social media user pointed out.
“I went to the matinee yesterday, and someone in my section was vaping....” one social media user claimed.
Wicked, which recently celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Broadway, has been playing at the Gershwin Theatre since 2003.
Photo Credit: edenthedoll/Instagram
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