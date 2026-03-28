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Video: Cast of WICKED on Broadway Performs 'What Is This Feeling?' on GMA

The footage features Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda.

By: Mar. 28, 2026



Watch the cast of Wicked on Broadway perform "What Is This Feeling?" on Good Morning America in this video footage.

The featured cast includes Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda.

The show's ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Ixchel Cuellar, Matthew Deloch, Meg Doherty, Tyler Eisenreich, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Stephen Hernandez, Celia Hottenstein, Alison Jantzie, Yando Lopez, Mattie Love, Ryan Mac, Nando Morland, Jackie Raye, Emily Rogers, Gabriela M. Soto, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, Christianne Tisdale, Maggie Van Wieringen and Michael Williams.

Watch the video here!



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