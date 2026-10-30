New WICKED Merch Released in the BroadwayWorld Shop

Good news! New Wicked merchandise is available in the BroadwayWorld Store. New offerings include jewelry, apparel, an ornament, and more! Shop below.

Wicked Two-Witch Boxy Tee

Show your love for Wicked with this purple graphic tee, featuring the iconic duo Elphaba and Glinda on the front and the Wicked logo printed on the back.

100% cotton

Boxy, relaxed fit



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Wicked What Is This Feeling Tote

Carry your belongings around the Shiz University campus with this canvas tote featuring the quote, "Unusually and exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe," on one side, and "…Blonde" on the other.

Product measures approx. 15" x 16"



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Wicked Defy Gravity Script Necklace

When you look to the western sky, you'll find this silver-tone necklace featuring the song title "Defying Gravity" in script writing.

Product measures approx. 16" with a 2" extension chain



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Wicked Green Black Logo Beanie

You'll have the best hat down at the Ozdust Ballroom with this green and black striped beanie featuring the Wicked logo.

One size fits most

Material: 100% acrylic yarn



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Wicked Pink Green For Good Ornament

Hold your memories of Oz with you like a handprint on your heart with this enamel ornament depicting the musical number For Good.

Product measures approx. 3.25"

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 48 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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