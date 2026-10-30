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New WICKED Merch Released in the BroadwayWorld Shop

The new merchandise arrives just in time for Wicked Day.

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Featured Topic BWW Store More Coverage New WICKED Merch Released in the BroadwayWorld Shop

Good news! New Wicked merchandise is available in the BroadwayWorld Store. New offerings include jewelry, apparel, an ornament, and more! Shop below.

Shop now!

Wicked Two-Witch Boxy Tee

Wicked Two-Witch Boxy Tee image

Show your love for Wicked with this purple graphic tee, featuring the iconic duo Elphaba and Glinda on the front and the Wicked logo printed on the back.

  • 100% cotton
  • Boxy, relaxed fit


Buy Now»

Wicked What Is This Feeling Tote

Wicked What Is This Feeling Tote image

Carry your belongings around the Shiz University campus with this canvas tote featuring the quote, "Unusually and exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe," on one side, and "…Blonde" on the other. 

  • Product measures approx. 15" x 16" 


Buy Now»

Wicked Defy Gravity Script Necklace

Wicked Defy Gravity Script Necklace image

When you look to the western sky, you'll find this silver-tone necklace featuring the song title "Defying Gravity" in script writing.

  • Product measures approx. 16" with a 2" extension chain


Buy Now»

Wicked Green Black Logo Beanie

Wicked Green Black Logo Beanie image

You'll have the best hat down at the Ozdust Ballroom with this green and black striped beanie featuring the Wicked logo.

  • One size fits most
  • Material: 100% acrylic yarn


Buy Now»

Wicked Pink Green For Good Ornament

Wicked Pink Green For Good Ornament image

Hold your memories of Oz with you like a handprint on your heart with this enamel ornament depicting the musical number For Good.

  • Product measures approx. 3.25"


Buy Now»

Get Wicked Tickets From $89

More on this show: Interview: Keri Rene Fuller Balances the RBC Brooklyn Half and WICKED · 5/16/2026



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BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Wicked Shiz Ornament Wicked Shiz Ornament Shop item
Wicked Beaded Cell Phone Strap Wicked Beaded Cell Phone Strap Shop item
Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee Wicked Smoke Keyart Tee Shop item
Wicked Defy Gravity Logo Ornament Wicked Defy Gravity Logo Ornament Shop item

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