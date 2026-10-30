Actress Talia Suskauer joins Behind the Awards to discuss her new show A Walk on the Moon based on the hit film starring Diane Lane. Talia is also known for playing Elphaba and gives us the low down on all things Wicked including a no fly show and how quickly she becomes green.
New WICKED Merch Released in the BroadwayWorld Shop
The new merchandise arrives just in time for Wicked Day.
Good news! New Wicked merchandise is available in the BroadwayWorld Store. New offerings include jewelry, apparel, an ornament, and more! Shop below.
Shop now!
Wicked Two-Witch Boxy Tee
Show your love for Wicked with this purple graphic tee, featuring the iconic duo Elphaba and Glinda on the front and the Wicked logo printed on the back.
- 100% cotton
- Boxy, relaxed fit
Wicked What Is This Feeling Tote
Carry your belongings around the Shiz University campus with this canvas tote featuring the quote, "Unusually and exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe," on one side, and "…Blonde" on the other.
- Product measures approx. 15" x 16"
Wicked Defy Gravity Script Necklace
When you look to the western sky, you'll find this silver-tone necklace featuring the song title "Defying Gravity" in script writing.
- Product measures approx. 16" with a 2" extension chain
Wicked Green Black Logo Beanie
You'll have the best hat down at the Ozdust Ballroom with this green and black striped beanie featuring the Wicked logo.
- One size fits most
- Material: 100% acrylic yarn
Wicked Pink Green For Good Ornament
Hold your memories of Oz with you like a handprint on your heart with this enamel ornament depicting the musical number For Good.
- Product measures approx. 3.25"
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This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Emma Flynn, Broadway’s current Glinda in Wicked, for a conversation that is warm, honest, deeply encouraging, and just a little bit magical.
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