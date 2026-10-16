Video: WICKED'S Emma Flynn and Keri René Fuller Perform 'For Good' on The View
Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway.
Wicked on Broadway's Keri René Fuller (Elphaba) and Emma Flynn (Glinda), stopped by The View, to performing 'For Good' from the show. Check out the video!
The cast of Wicked also features Ellen Harvey (Madame Morrible), Blake Hammond (The Wizard) and Carl Man (Fiyero). They join Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose), Danny Quadrino (Boq), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond).
Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.
The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”
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