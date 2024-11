Video: WHY AM I SO SINGLE? Releases New Music Video for 'C U Never'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the music video for "C U Never" from the new West End musical, Why Am I So Single? by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the team behind the musical SIX.

The musical is running at the Garrick Theatre through February 2025.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? features a score of original songs by the dynamic, award-winning writing team of Marlow & Moss. From catchy pop songs that you won’t be able to stop singing, hilarious pastiches of well-known musicals, dazzling disco anthems and orchestral epics, Marlow & Moss’ score will capture audiences’ hearts – and ears – this autumn.

8 Dates is co-produced by the chart-topping music duo Future Cut, consisting of powerhouse duo Tunde Babalola and Darren Lewis, who have worked with Rihanna, Shakira, FKA Twigs, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and many more. WHY AM I SO SINGLE? creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss also serve as co-producers, alongside Grammy- and Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton.

About Why Am I So Single?

Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End) and Leesa Tulley (SIX, UK tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) play the leading – and eternally single – besties. They are joined by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who plays the honest friend we all love and need in our lives.

The alternate Oliver and Nancy are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day, Old Vic). The ensemble cast are Jemima Brown (Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominated, Tom Dale Company), Josh Butler (Bronco Billy, Charing Cross Theatre), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton, West End), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk, Imagine Theatre), Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts, Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons, The Lowry) and Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day, Old Vic).

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre), Owen McHugh (Clueless The Musical, Churchill Theatre) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who is also the Resident Choreographer.