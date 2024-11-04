Video: Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon, & More Star in Trailer for Apocalyptic Musical Film THE END

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NEON has debuted the trailer for The End, the upcoming apocalyptic musical fantasy film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon. From Academy Award®-nominated director Joshua Oppenheimer (The Act of Killing, The Look of Silence) comes a poignant and deeply human musical about a family that survived the end of the world. The movie debuts in Los Angeles and New York theaters on December 6, with a limited theatrical release on December 13.

Twenty-five years after environmental collapse left the Earth uninhabitable, Mother, Father and Son are confined to their palatial bunker, where they struggle to maintain hope and a sense of normalcy by clinging to the rituals of daily life—until the arrival of a stranger, Girl, upends their happy routine. Son, a naïve twenty-something who has never seen the outside world, is fascinated by the newcomer, and suddenly the delicate bonds of blind optimism that have held this wealthy clan together begin to fray.

As tensions rise, their seemingly idyllic existence starts to crumble, with long-repressed feelings of remorse and resentment threatening to destroy the family’s delicate balance. But their reckoning with difficult truths also points to a different way forward, one based on acceptance, love, and a capacity for change.

An urgent and unforgettable cautionary tale, The End also stars George MacKay (1917) and Moses Ingram (Lady in the Lake, The Queen’s Gambit). The screenplay is by Oppenheimer and Rasmus Heisterberg (A Royal Affair), with original songs by Joshua Schmidt (music) and Oppenheimer (lyrics).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON