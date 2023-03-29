Video: There's Just No Way Ben Will Fail with Choreo from SIX

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben officially joins the queendom and dances to Carrie-Anne Ingrouille's Tony-nominated choreography from Six with the help of Dance Captain Ayla Ciccon-Burton. Can you keep up?