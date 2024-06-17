Video: The STEREOPHONIC Team Accepts the Tony Award For Best Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Check out our full list of winners here.

Stereophonic has won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Play. Watch the acceptance speech below!

About Stereophonic

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976, where an up-and-coming rock band finds itself on the cusp of superstardom. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, this electrifying new play takes audiences inside the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Originally scheduled to run for only 14 weeks, the production will now play its final performance on August 18, 2024.

The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.