KID CRITICS
Video: The Kid Critics Experience the Miracle of MATILDA THE MUSICAL

What did our Kid Critics think of Matilda The Musical? Find out!

Dec. 23, 2022  

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Adriella (11), Evangeline (9), and Gaby (8), who recently hit the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Matilda The Musical, which will be available to stream on Netflix beginning December 25.

Curious about what they thought of the film? Find out below!




