Video: The First National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Closes Year One Today

The first national tour of The Cher Show ends its first year on the road today, Sunday, June 23. The second year will begin in the fall with dates coming soon.

To celebrate the closing of year one, the show shared B-roll footage of the final number post bows, Believe.

Check out the video!

For tickets and more info please visit thechershowtour.com.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.