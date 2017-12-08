Video: The Cast of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Dishes on Making A Musical

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

In an exclusive new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the stars of the upcoming musical The Greatest Showman dished on their roles and what it took to bring this larger than life new musical to the big screen.

Check out the video below to hear what Hugh Jackman really thinks of co-star Zac Efron and how Zendaya became a trapeze expert on the shoot, along with some new clips of songs and images from the upcoming musical!

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

The Greatest Showman film will premiere on December 20th.

