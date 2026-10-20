Video: Taye Diggs Talks Reuniting With RENT Cast Members for 30th Anniversary
Diggs reflects on his connection to the landmark Broadway musical as it reaches a major milestone.
Taye Diggs joined TODAY to talk about celebrating individuality in his new children's book "Prince Bedhead," and and his return to the stage for the 30th anniversary of "Rent."
"I just had my first rehearsal," Diggs shared, "And I can barely sing the songs! I'm gonna have to hit some voice lessons and work that muscle up." He went on to say, "I'm ridiculously excited. It took me a while to really be at peace, and enjoy the fact that this musical has affected so many people."
Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, a benefit performance celebrating Jonathan Larson’s cherished Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical, will take place at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre Monday, October 26, 2026.
The concert will feature original Rent cast members Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Rodney Hicks, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley, and Fredi Walker-Browne.
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