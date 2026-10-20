Video: Taye Diggs Talks Reuniting With RENT Cast Members for 30th Anniversary

Taye Diggs joined TODAY to talk about celebrating individuality in his new children's book "Prince Bedhead," and and his return to the stage for the 30th anniversary of "Rent."

"I just had my first rehearsal," Diggs shared, "And I can barely sing the songs! I'm gonna have to hit some voice lessons and work that muscle up." He went on to say, "I'm ridiculously excited. It took me a while to really be at peace, and enjoy the fact that this musical has affected so many people."

Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, a benefit performance celebrating Jonathan Larson’s cherished Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical, will take place at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre Monday, October 26, 2026.

The concert will feature original Rent cast members Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Rodney Hicks, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Timothy Britten Parker, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Byron Utley, and Fredi Walker-Browne.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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