Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!

Today in 1975, The Wiz opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre, where it went on to run for 1672 performances. The musical has since been turned into a feature film (1978) revived on Broadway (1984) and made into a live television special (2015).

Written by Charlie Smalls and William F. Brown, The Wiz is a retelling of L. Frank Baum's children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the context of contemporary African-American culture. The 1975 Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Below, BroadwayWorld is celebrating 48 years of The Wiz with a very special flashback to BroadwayWorld's 2014 concert, BWW Visits Oz, at which stars of the original production reunited onstage at Joe's Pub. Watch below as André De Shields, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Page and special guest Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) perform songs from the show! The evening, directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director, benefited Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.