Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!

The Wiz opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on January 5, 1975.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Today in 1975, The Wiz opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre, where it went on to run for 1672 performances. The musical has since been turned into a feature film (1978) revived on Broadway (1984) and made into a live television special (2015).

Written by Charlie Smalls and William F. Brown, The Wiz is a retelling of L. Frank Baum's children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the context of contemporary African-American culture. The 1975 Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Below, BroadwayWorld is celebrating 48 years of The Wiz with a very special flashback to BroadwayWorld's 2014 concert, BWW Visits Oz, at which stars of the original production reunited onstage at Joe's Pub. Watch below as André De Shields, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Page and special guest Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) perform songs from the show! The evening, directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director, benefited Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.





Related Stories
Applications Are Open For Bids For New York Casinos, Which May Include Times Square Locati Photo
Applications Are Open For Bids For New York Casinos, Which May Include Times Square Location
The New York Gaming Facility Board has unanimously voted to issue a Request for Applications to solicit proposals for up to three commercial casinos in New York State. This could include the long-rumored Times Square location, that BroadwayWorld has previously reported on.
Full Cast Announced For SWEENEY TODD Photo
Full Cast Announced For SWEENEY TODD
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).
Exclusive: Watch Andrea Martin In a Musical Clip From HELPSTERS Photo
Exclusive: Watch Andrea Martin In a Musical Clip From HELPSTERS
“Helpsters” season three returns with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Martin in season three of the series is  Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mario Cantone, Sunita Mani, Alex Newell, Ephraim Sykes, Jackie Hoffman, and more. Watch an exclusive video clip of Andrea Martin in the series now!
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning This Month Photo
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning This Month
Disney’s hit musical Aladdin will welcome Sonya Balsara to the company as Jasmine beginning Thursday, January 19. Aladdin marks Balsara’s Broadway debut, though she played the role on Broadway for several weeks last fall. 

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!Video: THE WIZ Celebrates 48th Anniversary- Watch Original Stars Reunite!
January 5, 2023

BroadwayWorld is celebrating 48 years of The Wiz with a very special flashback to BroadwayWorld's 2014 concert, BWW Visits Oz, at which stars of the original production reunited onstage at Joe's Pub. Watch below as André De Shields, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ken Page and special guest Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) perform songs from the show!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONSPhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS
January 5, 2023

Rehearsal photos and a new video are released today for the West End premiere of Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons starring Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic) and Aidan Turner (The Suspect, ITV; The Lieutenant of Inishmore, West End).
Video: Recap the Broadway Musicals of 2022Video: Recap the Broadway Musicals of 2022
December 30, 2022

Need a refresher on the musicals of 2022? Check out highlights from all of them in this video!
Video: Recap the Broadway Plays of 2022Video: Recap the Broadway Plays of 2022
December 30, 2022

Need a refresher on the plays of 2022? Check out highlights from all of them in this video!
Video: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Perform 'Last Midnight' in INTO THE WOODSVideo: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Perform 'Last Midnight' in INTO THE WOODS
December 29, 2022

Watch 2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' as 'The Witch' in the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods.
share