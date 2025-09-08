Video: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Stars Celebrate 50 Years on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stars of the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture show joined CBS Sunday Morning to discuss THE MOVIES 50th anniversary, and its continued impact.

Watch as Tracy Smith talks with actors Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, producer Lou Adler, and film scholar Jeffrey Weinstock about the movie!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as Brad and Janet, Meat Loaf as Eddie, Nell Campbell as Columbia, and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, with Richard O’Brien—who also created the show—appearing as Riff Raff. Since its release in 1975, the film has become the longest-running theatrical release in history, with screenings around the world for five decades.