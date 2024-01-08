Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Watch a clip from the performance below as Kevin Clay and Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Price and Elder Cunningham give Bud and Doug their Broadway contract!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The Broadway multiverse made itself known this week as the current stars of The Book of Mormon on Broadway joined the show's original stars, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, for a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical!.

Watch a clip from the performance below as Kevin Clay and Cody Jamison Strand, as Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, give Bud and Doug their Broadway contract!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). 




