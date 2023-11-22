Video: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary's

Free cookies for being kind? Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz, Lindey Genao and more star guests joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to celebrate their 100th podcast episode with Carol Burnett at Schmackary's in New York City. The event also kicked off World Kindness Week by offering free cookies to people who commit to kindness.

Actor, host and The Art of Kindness podcast creator Robert Peterpaul, was joined by: influencer Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz (Hamiton), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along), Ilana Levine (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown), Afra Hines (Funny Girl, Dancin'), Nikhil Saboo (Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls), Matthew Moocha (Harmony), BwaySHO and Kaisha Creates.

In an effort to make this World Kindness Week extra sweet, The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast partnered with the wonderful folks at Schmackary's to give a FREE kindness cookie to anyone who commits to kindness.