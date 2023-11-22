Video: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Surprises Broadway's Best With Sweet Treats From Shmackary's

The event also kicked off World Kindness Week by offering free cookies to people who commit to kindness.
Free cookies for being kind? Deanna Giulietti, Javier Muñoz, Lindey Genao and more star guests joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul to celebrate their 100th podcast episode with Carol Burnett at Schmackary's in New York City. The event also kicked off World Kindness Week by offering free cookies to people who commit to kindness.
The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul welcomed the one and only Carol Burnett for an inspiring 100th episode special. The podcast is now streaming on the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. “I’m so happy,” the legendary Carol Burnett said of appearing on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. “It’s so important.”
Host and producer Robert added: “To me kindness is an action. It’s using your time on this earth to make someone else’s life brighter. Carol Burnett has done that a million times over for us all. She has woven the most beautiful legacy of kindness in the arts, making her a dream guest for The Art Of Kindness podcast’s 100th episode. I’m beyond grateful and still can’t believe it even happened!”
Throughout the episode, Carol discusses acts of kindness that changed her life, fun behind the scenes stories of The Carol Burnett Show and her time on Broadway, how she thinks we can all make the world a better place and much more. The groundbreaking entertainer even offers a glimpse at what's next for her.
