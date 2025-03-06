Video: Susan Egan Leads HERCULES Sing-Along at Disneyland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disneyland guests were in for a fun surprise earlier this week when Broadway and Disney vet Susan Egan showed up at a Disneyland After Dark: 90s Nite event. During the evening, guests caught the star, who voiced the role of Meg in Hercules, at a '90s Sing Along at The Golden Horseshoe leading attendees in a performance of her iconic song "I Won't Say (I'm In Love)." She was also seen dancing along to Britney Spears' hit "(You Drive Me) Crazy." Take a look at the video!

Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on stage in 1994, opposite Terrance Mann's Beast, and later voiced the role of Meg in Disney's Hercules. In recent years, she has been involved in Disney Princess – The Concert, taking the show all over the United States.

Disney's stage production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in Summer 2025. With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott. Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. Audiences are invited to sign up for more information about Hercules at DisneyOnStage.co.uk or lwtheatres.co.uk. Performance schedule and casting to be announced at a later date.