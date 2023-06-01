Video: Stephen McKinley Henderson Reflects on His Decade-Long Journey with BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY

Stephen McKinley Henderson is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By:
Nine years after making his Broadway debut in King Hedley II, Stephen McKinley Henderson earned his first Tony nomination for his work opposite Denzel Washington in Fences. Now, thirteen years later, he's back with another Tony nomination for a role that has already won him an Obie Award- 'Pops' in Between Riverside and Crazy.

"This Broadway community... that's the thing," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You know that when you get a nomination that you'll get to be in the midst of the community. Nobody gets to see everything... but to get to see everyone [is so special]"

Below, watch as Stephen chats more about the show's long journey to Broadway, why the theatre community is so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





From This Author - Richard Ridge

Recommended For You