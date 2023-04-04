Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LIFE OF PI

Life of Pi is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The stars came out to celebrate at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week as Life of Pi officially opened on Broadway. The five-time Olivier Award-winning play is written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster.

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope.

Watch below as we take you to the red carpet for interviews with special guests Edie Falco, LaChanze, Brian d'Arcy James, Diane Paulus, Amir Arison, Daryl Roth, playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and many more!






Related Stories
Shop LIFE OF PI in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop LIFE OF PI in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
You can now get your official Life of Pi merchandise in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop, including the Navy Stars Hoodie, the Tiger Tote, and Boat Enamel Pin and more! 
Video: LIFE OF PI Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Photo
Video: LIFE OF PI Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
It wasn't just humans walking the red carpet at the Schoenfeld Theatre last night. Richard Parker himself, Broadway's most famous tiger, came out to celebrate opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of LIFE OF PI Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of LIFE OF PI
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet!
Photos: LIFE OF PI Cast Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: LIFE OF PI Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi opened last night, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Life of Pi Navy Stars Hoodie

Life of Pi Navy Stars Hoodie

Life of Pi Boat Enamel Pin

Life of Pi Boat Enamel Pin

Life Of Pi Logo Magnet

Life Of Pi Logo Magnet

Life of Pi Unisex Navy Keyart Tee

Life of Pi Unisex Navy Keyart Tee




From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

... (read more about this author)

Photos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red CarpetPhotos: Stars Arrive on the BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Red Carpet
March 25, 2023

See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live!Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BAD CINDERELLA- Live!
March 23, 2023

It's a big night for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! The new musical opens tonight, March 23, at the Imperial Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there fro the special occasion and you can tune in right here at 5:45pm ET to watch live video coverage!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'
March 19, 2023

The best of Broadway will gather tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big day and you can check back at 5:15pm ET as we take you to the red carpet with live video!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADEVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PARADE
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Tune right here at 5:45pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening NightVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night
March 15, 2023

The best of Broadway gathered last week at the Hudson Theatre to celebrate the first opening of Spring- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are bringing you interviews from the red carpet with Ellen Burstyn, Bradley Whitford, Camryn Manheim and more!
share