Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LIFE OF PI

The stars came out to celebrate at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week as Life of Pi officially opened on Broadway. The five-time Olivier Award-winning play is written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell, Life of Pi is directed by Max Webster.

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive? This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brings one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope.

Watch below as we take you to the red carpet for interviews with special guests Edie Falco, LaChanze, Brian d'Arcy James, Diane Paulus, Amir Arison, Daryl Roth, playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and many more!