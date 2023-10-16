Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), has been extended. The production is now running through Sunday, November 19 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out highlights from the star-studded red carpet below!