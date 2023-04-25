Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Good Night, Oscar is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Belasco Theatre, where the new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened. BroadwayWorld's Samantha Tuozzolo (from our very own Survival Jobs Podcast) was there and you can check out interviews with Graham Norton, Lea DeLaria, Michael Feinstein, Cynthia Nixon, Shoshana Bean, Dale Soules, LaChanze, Katie Finneran, and more!

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.








Related Stories
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party here!
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Takes Their Opening Night Bows
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened on Broadway last night, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their bows here!
Review Roundup: Sean Hayes Stars In GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Sean Hayes Stars In GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR On Broadway!
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway tonight, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Read reviews for the production!
Photos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
The new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opens on Broadway tonight, April 24, at the Belasco Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar’s 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27. Check out all new photos and video footage of the production here!

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCARVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
April 25, 2023

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Belasco Theatre, where the new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out interviews with Graham Norton, Lea DeLaria, Michael Feinstein, Cynthia Nixon, Shoshana Bean, Dale Soules, LaChanze, Katie Finneran, and more!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAYVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
April 24, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin is now open at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet arrivals with special guests Tony Goldwyn, Bowen Yang, Brandon J. Dirdon, Andrea Burns, Robin de Jesus, Kara Young, and more in this video!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONGVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG
April 24, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement. BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the big night and we're taking you inside the arrivals gone wrong in this video!
Video: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for FAT HAMVideo: Stars Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet for FAT HAM
April 24, 2023

The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway just last week at the American Airlines Theatre and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night in this video!
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAVideo: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
April 18, 2023

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run and BroadwayWorld was there for the red carpet. Check out highlights from the red carpet and curtain call in this video!
share