Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Belasco Theatre, where the new American play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes opened. BroadwayWorld's Samantha Tuozzolo (from our very own Survival Jobs Podcast) was there and you can check out interviews with Graham Norton, Lea DeLaria, Michael Feinstein, Cynthia Nixon, Shoshana Bean, Dale Soules, LaChanze, Katie Finneran, and more!

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar's 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.