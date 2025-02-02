Video: Shoshana Bean and Liz Larsen Discuss THE BEDWETTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Emmy Award®–winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. See what stars Shoshana Bean and Liz Larsen have to say about the production in the video here!

"It's beautifully irreverent, and I think your mouth will be agape on many occasions because you can't believe the things people are saying are being said on stage," says Bean.

Larsen states: "When you're growing up, you think you're the one with a horrible secret and your the one who's the outcast, and you look around and everyone seems to have it together. This shows how no one really has it together."

Following a critically acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, The Bedwetter will return to the stage with a new book and additional music and lyrics. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, the production will make its regional premiere February 4 – March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half of Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif’s inaugural season. Press Night will be held on February 13.

The Bedwetter follows ten-year-old Sarah (played by Aria Kane in her Arena Stage debut) facing a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess–unless you read the title. This hysterical musical features a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon, music by Grammy and three-time Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Yazbek.

Joining Kane as Sarah and two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean as her mother Beth Ann will be alums from the Atlantic production, including Ashley Blanchet as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, and Darren Goldstein as Donald, all reprising their respective roles, along with Broadway favorites Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Nana and Alysha Umphress as Mrs. Dembo. Rounding out the cast will be Avery Harris as Laura, Emerson Holt Lacayo as Abby, Alina Santos as Ally, and Elin Joy Seiler as Amy. The company also includes Gigi Beckett, Aaron Bliden, Lyla Randall, Susan Rome, and Candice Shedd-Thompson as understudies.