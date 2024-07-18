Video: Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises THE FABULOUS FOUR Co-Star Bette Midler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph loves Bette Midler as much as the rest of us.

The actress is appearing in the new comedy The Fabulous Four alongside Midler, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullally. Ahead of the film's release on July 26, Ralph stopped by CBS Mornings to discuss working on the movie as both an actor and executive producer.

When asked what drew her to the new film, Ralph was quick to respond: "Bette Midler. It's about the Bette Midler of it all," she said.

"When you think of the consummate professional, this woman knows and owns who she is. And to be with her every day, I was learning something every day. She gets it and she is very capable of standing up for herself. She understands the industry we are in and I love that about her," Ralph went on to add of her fellow Tony Award winner.

Ralph was also an executive producer on the film, which she said was all about "learning exactly what that position means and how are things all coming together." She also recalled the challenges of filming the movie during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Fabulous Four follows three lifelong friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhood is rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks, and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Watch the interview now!

About Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

She recently won an Emmy Award for her performance in the hit TV series Abbott Elementary and has just been nominated again for the latest season. In 2021, she was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.

About Bette Midler

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Midler recently returned to her role in Hocus Pocus for a new sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.