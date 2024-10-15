Video: See 'Holiday' from Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT At Center Theater Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Theatre Group and Deaf West Theatre join together for the all-new production of global rock superstars Green Day’s legendary rock opera, American Idiot, directed by Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Snehal Desai. Check out new video from the show as the cast performs the hit song,"Holiday" below!

Following a celebratory Opening Night on October 9 and an incredible sales pace for the original engagement, the companies have announced a six-performance extension of the show, which has already become one of the Mark Taper Forum’s biggest hits in its history—establishing itself as the Taper’s third-highest grossing show of all-time, while also currently out-pacing any previous Taper production.

American Idiot now continues through – and must close on Saturday, November 16. Tickets for the extension dates are available to donors and subscribers beginning Thursday, October 10. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 15. All tickets are available at centertheatregroup.org.

The Tony and Grammy Award winning musical re-opened the Mark Taper Forum, as the first offering of Center Theatre Group’s One CTG. One LA. Season, as previously announced by Desai, CTG’s Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, and its Producing Director Douglas C. Baker.

The show is produced in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, headed by Artistic Director DJ Kurs, and features an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, performing simultaneously in American Sign Language and Spoken English. CTG and Deaf West have a long history of bold and exciting collaborations, including Pippin, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, and Big River—which went on to have an acclaimed run on Broadway followed by a National

Tour.

American Idiot features music by Green Day; lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong; and book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer. Jennifer Weber (Broadway: & Juliet, KPOP) is the choreographer; Colin Analco (Deaf West: Fidelio) is the ASL choreographer.

The cast includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa (TV: Parallel, CTG: A Christmas Story); Will Branner (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical, National Tour: Mean Girls); Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway: The Prom); Lark Detweiler (TV: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist); Daniel Durant (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Film: CODA, TV: Dancing with the Stars, Deaf West: Fidelio); Kaia T. Fitzgerald; Brady Fritz; Landen Gonzales; Otis Jones IV (Deaf West: Fidelio); Milo Manheim (Film: Disney’s Zombies, TV: School Spirits, Dancing with the Stars); Josué Martinez; Giovanni Maucere (Deaf West: Fidelio); James Olivas (CTG: The Secret Garden); Patrick Ortiz; Mason Alexander Park (now through Oct. 26 due to prior commitment to London West End The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver); Monika Peña; Mars Storm Rucker (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, A Strange Loop); Mia Sempertegui; Angel Theory (TV: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Walking Dead); Ty Taylor (Oct 27 to Nov 16; CTG/Deaf West: Pippin, TV: HBO’s Vinyl, lead singer of the soul-rock band Vintage Trouble), and Ali Fumiko Whitney (Film: Find Me Falling, AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead).

The set is by Takeshi Kata (Broadway: Water for Elephants); costumes by Lena Sands; lighting by Karyn Lawrence; sound by Cricket S. Myers (Broadway & CTG: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); projections by David Murakami; Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Shelia Dorn; music is supervised and conducted by David O (Broadway: Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night), music arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt; casting by Beth Lipari, CSA; and the Production Stage Manager is David S. Franklin. Lindsay Allbaugh is the Associate Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, and Jeff Perri is the Managing Director of Deaf West.

Tickets for Green Day’s American Idiot are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown LA 90012.