Video: Sandra Oh Makes Metropolitan Opera Debut In LA FILLE DU RÉGIMENT

Sandra Oh, fresh off her acclaimed performances in Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night, made her Metropolitan Opera debut as the Duchess of Krakenthorp in Laurent Pelly’s production of Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment on October 17. Check out a video clip of her performance below!

The Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award–winning actress is best known for her acclaimed roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve, as well as her stage performances at The Public Theater in Stop Kiss and Satellites.

The Bel Canto comedy featured soprano Erin Morley in her Met role debut as Marie, the titular “daughter of the regiment,” following her performances as Olympia in Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann and Gilda in Verdi’s Rigoletto the previous season. It was also announced that Morley would portray one of the mothers in the Met-commissioned opera The Mothers of Kherson by Maxim Kolomiiets, with a libretto by George Brant.

Tenor Lawrence Brownlee returned to the Met as Tonio and was set to appear later in the season as Lord Arturo Talbot in the Met’s new production of Bellini’s I Puritani. Mezzo-soprano Alice Coote made her Met role debut as the Marquise of Berkenfield, and bass-baritone Peter Kálmán made his Met role debut as Sgt. Sulpice. Conductor Giacomo Sagripanti returned to the Met to lead the cast, following his performances of Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia and Puccini’s La Bohème the previous season.

La Fille du Régiment had been performed 116 times at the Met since its company premiere on January 6, 1902. Pelly’s production, with costumes by the director, premiered in 2008 and featured a creative team that included set designer Chantal Thomas, lighting designer Joël Adam, choreographer Laura Scozzi, and dialogue by Agathe Mélinand.

Here’s a look at Sandra Oh’s performance as the Duchess of Krakenthorp.