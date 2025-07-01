Video: 'Safety in Numbers' From ELEPHANT SHOES at Deaf West Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deaf West Theatre has released a music video for “Safety in Numbers” from Elephant Shoes, a new original musical with a book by Ivan Menchell, music and lyrics by Caroline Kay, and directed and choreographed by Tony Award-nominee Jeff Calhoun. Watch here!



Performed in American Sign Language and Spoken English, The World Premiere of Elephant Shoes, co-produced by Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre, will take place at Two River Theater from June 4, 2026 – June 28, 2026. Elephant Shoes is presented in association with Kevin Ryan and Diane Scott Carter.



In this new music video, “Safety in Numbers” is sung and accompanied by Caroline Kay (composer/lyricist) and signed by Daniela Maucere. In the song, the character Roxy escapes the uncertainty of the world and the pressures of human connection by diving into her work as a coder. In an uncertain world of duplicitous people and complex relationships, she finds “safety in numbers.”



Casting for the production at Two River Theater will be announced at a later date. Cy is on the verge of revolutionizing communication! His brilliant invention instantly translates spoken English into American Sign Language (ASL), and vice versa. But his breakthrough means nothing if he cannot connect with the one person he longs for — Roxy, a whip-smart coder, and an integral part of turning their tech dream into reality. As they work side by side, Cy finds himself falling in love, only to watch his Best Friend, Chris, sweep Roxy off her feet. A modern-day ‘Cyrano' tale, Elephant Shoes asks: Can love transcend language or will it forever be lost in translation?



With a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and groundbreaking stage technology, this World Premiere co-production between Two River Theater and Deaf West will ignite your senses and change the way you experience musical theatre.



