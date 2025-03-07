Video: Sadie Sink Performs New Song 'Yer Tha One' in O'DESSA Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a new music video of Sadie Sink singing "Yer Tha One," one of the newly written songs from the rock opera film O'Dessa. The new movie will stream on Hulu beginning March 20.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl (Sink) on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

In addition to Sink, the movie stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Regina Hall, and Murray Bartlett. The film is written and directed by Geremy Jasper, who also worked on the original songs with Jason Binnick. The film will arrive just before Sink returns to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, which begins previews at the Booth Theatre on March 20.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is set for release March 14 on all digital platforms. All songs are written and produced by the film’s writer and director Geremy Jasper with Jason Binnick.