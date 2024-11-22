Video: SPELLBOUND Featurette Showcases Magical Score

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Spellbound, the new animated musical from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, is out now on Netflix. A new video has been released alongside the film, which highlights the magical score and features new interviews with Menken and Slater, along with cast members Rachel Zegler, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, and more. Director Vicky Jenson is also on hand to explain how Menken and Slater were a large part of the development process. Watch the new video here!

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. The voice cast includes Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Olga Merediz, and Javier Bardem.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation.