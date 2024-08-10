Video: SNOW WHITE Starring Rachel Zegler Releases Teaser Trailer, Poster, and First Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fans attending the studio showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event got a look at the teaser trailer and poster for “Disney’s Snow White,” which opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.

Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, were on hand to give fans exclusive details about the production and share a first look at the Whistle While You Work scene.

The clip of ‘Whistle While You Work’ from ‘Snow White’ shown at the ‘D23 Expo’ tonight, via girliesandghouls on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/5NKNNhw0JB — Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) August 10, 2024

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

“Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

See the poster here: