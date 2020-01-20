Video: SLAVE PLAY Director Robert O'Hara Addresses The Closing Night Crowd
Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play, directed by Robert O'Hara, concluded its Broadway run at the John Golden Theatre yesterday. ar performances.
Check out director Robert O'Hara addressing the crowd following the hit play's final curtain call below.
The cast for Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. The cast is being understudied by Eboni Flowers, Thomas Keegan, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.
The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.
"so they f***ed up and gave us a broadway theater" - Robert O'Hara. so thankful. #slaveplay closing night on broadway. 01.19.20. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/YyFw5f4uq5- Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) January 20, 2020
#slaveplay closing night on broadway. 01.19.20. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/c9n9X8hAHk- Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) January 20, 2020
#slaveplay closing night on broadway. 01.19.20. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/1KMR16zG9U- Slave Play (@SlavePlayBway) January 20, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has ... (read more)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Is In The Works
Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!... (read more)
Dan DeLuca, Nicholas Podany, Keri Rene Fuller and More Will Perform at 54 SINGS HARRY STYLES at Feinstein's/54 Below
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Harry Styles on February 22nd, 2020 at 11:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable cel... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Isaac Powell Returns to WEST SIDE STORY Tonight Following Knee Injury
West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, will rejoin the cast of the Broadway revival this evening following a knee injury that sidelined the actor, causin... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)