Video Roundup: Watch Dance Performances From Alvin Ailey, The Paris Opera Ballet, and More!

Need your dance fix while in quarantine? We've got a roundup of some performances that are available to stream while you're stuck inside!

From Alvin Ailey to the Paris Opera Ballet, check out eight companies that have performances available to watch now!

New York Live Arts

New York Live Arts has posted its production of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's Still/Here from 1994 At BAM. In addition, their 2013 Live Ideas Festival: The Worlds Of Oliver Sacks Keynote is also available to stream.

Check them out here: https://newyorklivearts.org/season/

Paris Opera Ballet

Paris Opera Ballet will broadcast its production of "Swan Lake" as well as "Tribute to Jerome Robbins."

Check them out here: https://www.operadeparis.fr/actualites/spectacles-de-lopera-de-paris-a-redecouvrir-en-ligne.

All Arts

All Arts, an arts and culture channel from WNET, is offering dance video on its website, including the March 2020 edition of State of the Arts.

Visit the site here: https://allarts.org/genre/dance/

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater came together to perform "I Been 'Buked," a section of Alvin Ailey's "Revelations."

Watch the performance below:

Boston Ballet

Boston Ballet took to YouTube to post a collection of clips from its cancelled productions.

Watch the full playlist below:

Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker and Samantha van Wissen

Dancers Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker and Samantha van Wissen shared instructional videos to teach dancers parts of "Rosas danst Rosas."

Check it out here: https://www.rosasdanstrosas.be/home/

Mariana Oliveira

Carolina Ballet performed Oliveira's piece "Blue Jay Eyes" which was then uploaded to Vimeo, due to the production's run being interrupted.

Check it out below:

Bayerisches Staatsballett

Bayerisches Staatsballett is now offering a streamed performance of "Jewels" by George Balanchine through tonight, March 22 at 6:59 p.m.

Watch it now here: https://operlive.de/jewels/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You