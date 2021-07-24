Video Roundup: A Look at the Stage Career of Hannah Waddingham, of TED LASSO and GAME OF THRONES

Hannah Waddingham may now be best known for her role in Game of Thrones, and most recently, her Emmy-nominated role as Rebecca in Ted Lasso, but she has been known to theatre fans since long before her television stardom.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).

She has been twice nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical (in 2007 for Spamalot and in 2010 for A Little Night Music). Her television credits include My Hero, William and Mary, Coupling and Footballers' Wives.

We've rounded up some of our favorite videos of Waddingham performing iconic showtunes! Check out the clips below, featuring songs from Into The Woods, Cats, Rent, and more!

"Memory" - CATS

"The Prayer" with Clay Aiken

"Take Me Or Leave Me" with Mone - RENT

"All I Ask of You" with Joan Vázquez - The Phantom of the Opera

"I Have Never Seen a Face Like This" with Matt Lucas - The Grinning Man

Cole Porter medley with Clive Rowe

"The Last Midnight" - Into the Woods