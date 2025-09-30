Video: Roblox Launches Emerald City Update Ahead of WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ahead of the debut of Wicked: For Good in November, the official Wicked RP Roblox community has introduced the Emerald City update. The popular online community originally launched the Wicked RP in 2024 with Shiz University to coincide with the first film.

Users can now fly (by broom or bubble), get free UGC (user-generated content), unlock outfits and accessories, meet the Wizard, and complete new quests like The Yellow Brick Roadblock. Users will also soon be able to explore Glinda’s Apartment, Elphaba’s Retreat, the Wizard’s Throne Room, or climb the Defying Gravity Tower.

The Roblox game includes several fan-favorite Wicked characters, including Glinda, Elphaba, and Madame Morrible. A new video trailer for the game mirrors the official movie trailer, with a look at Elphaba using the Grimmerie in the forest, and a sampling of the title song "For Good." Learn how to join HERE.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Find out how to get early access to tickets and see the film early with a Prime membership here.