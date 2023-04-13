Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Revere High School Receives Uplifting Message from Lin-Manuel Miranda for Their First Musical in 30 Years

The production has one more performance this evening.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Last night students at Revere High School brought musical theater back to the school after a 30 year intermission with a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights.

Miranda sent students at the school a message of support on their production, which has another performance this evening. See the video and learn more about the production in the video below.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the show captures the heart of audiences of all ages with its universal theme of chasing your dreams and finding your true home.

The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

In the Heights became the toast of Broadway in 2008 and was recognized as a groundbreaking 21st-century musical, ushering in the next chapter in the classic American musical history. The show earned thirteen Tony Award nominations, winning four. The soundtrack went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Musical Show Album" and earned a nomination for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In the Heights is now also a major motion picture, released in 2021.





