Video: Reba McEntire & Nick Jonas Recreate Broadway Throwback Photo

Nick Jonas and Reba McEntire's friendship goes back way further than people think. Ahead of appearing on NBC's The Voice, the pair reunited after starring on Broadway together in Annie Get Your Gun. Watch a video of them recreating a backstage photo below!

McEntire made her Broadway debut as the title role in Annie Get Your Gun in 2001. Jonas appeared in the production alongside the country star as 'Little Jake.' In the new social media video, the pair reunites on set of The Voice.

Jonas will serve as the Voice Battles Advisor on Team Reba this season.

McEntire's acting career began in January 1990 when she made her film debut in Tremors. In the same year The WB launched the TV series Reba, in which she starred. More recently, she has guest-starred on Young Sheldon as June Ballard. Since 2023, McEntire has been featured as a coach on The Voice.

Nick Jonas was most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years. He has also been seen in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.