Video: Rachel Zegler Treats Young Fans to 'Waiting on a Wish' on GMA

On Thursday morning, Snow White star Rachel Zegler took the Good Morning America stage for a special performance of Waiting on a Wish, one of the new songs from the new reimagining. She was joined by a slew of young fans, many channeling the iconic Disney princess. Watch the performance now!

Also on the show, the Broadway alum talked about bringing the classic to life and how she hopes the film will resonate with young audiences. "This movie is for the inner child in all of us but also for this actual next generation that sits in front of us to understand what the meaning of 'fair' is and how it really is about kindness. It's not about the way you look. It's not about the color of your skin. It's really just being about being kind and using the voice that's hidden in your heart." Watch her full interview below.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie hits theaters on Friday, March 21.