Video: Rachel Tucker Sings from Chilina Kennedy and Eric Holmes's WILD ABOUT YOU

Rachel Tucker is previewing a song from the world premiere concert of WILD ABOUT YOU, coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25th and 26th March.

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes. The concerts will be directed by Nick Winston and star Eric McCormack, Jamie Muscato, Todrick Hall, Oliver Tompsett, and Tori Allen-Martin. It will feature musical direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Daniel Edmonds, and is produced by Brian Spector of Keaka Productions, LLC.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that is when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.

