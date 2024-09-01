Video: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Talk THE ROOMMATE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this morning to discuss returning to Broadway in The Roommate.

While Farrow is content out of the spotlight, she describes her decision to do the production: "It was perhaps a feeling of maybe, 'Is this it? Or might there be one last adventure?' Meaning never do anything else for the reminder of my days? I'm very good at doing nothing."

LuPone counters her feeling, "I don't have Mia's mindset; I wish I did. I'm not good not working. I don't know what to do in spare time. I get extremely depressed because I feel useless."

When asked how she measures success, LuPone states: "I think it's longevity, I really do. I think if you're still working, If you're still vital, if they still want you to work at this time, that's success."

Directed by Jack O’Brien, the production, currently in previews, officially opens at the Booth Theatre on Thursday, September 12.

Sharon (Farrow) has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.

Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek provides original music.