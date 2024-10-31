Video: Patti LuPone Thanks AGATHA ALL ALONG Fans in New Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patti LuPone is feeling the love! Following the finale of Agatha All Along on Wednesday, the Broadway icon recorded a video thanking fans of the show for their support. In the series, LuPone plays a divination witch named Lilia Calderu, who is part of a coven led by Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

"Thank you so much for the support for our coven [and] for Jac Schaeffer, the creator," she says in the video. She goes on to express her appreciation for the positive messages she has received for her performance in Episode 7, which heavily features her character.

She also reveals that she broke her wrist during the filming of the show, and challenges viewers to discover in which episode she doesn't use her wrist. Watch the video!

About Agatha All Along

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson. Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” is streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Chuck Zlotnick