Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet'

Click Here for More on Parade

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.

Gey a first look at Platt and Diamond in action performing the hopeful duet, "This Is Not Over Yet" here!

A moment of hope. Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond (Leo and Lucille Frank) sing "This Is Not Over Yet" from #ParadeNYCC, conducted by composer @MrJasonRBrown. pic.twitter.com/4WsbNF0Q7Z - New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) November 2, 2022

Parade runs through November 6 at New York City Center. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.