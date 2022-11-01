Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Click Here for More on Parade

Video: PARADE Stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Sing 'This Is Not Over Yet'

Parade runs through November 6 at New York City Center.

Nov. 01, 2022  

New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden.

Gey a first look at Platt and Diamond in action performing the hopeful duet, "This Is Not Over Yet" here!

Parade runs through November 6 at New York City Center. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.




Related Stories
Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE Photo
Video: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Get a first look at footage here!
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With The Stars Of PARADE At City Center Photo
Video: Richard Ridge Chats With The Stars Of PARADE At City Center
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Go inside press day for the show as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the stars and creatives of this hotly anticipated production. 
Photos: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and More Bring PARADE To Life At City Center Photo
Photos: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and More Bring PARADE To Life At City Center
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. See photos from inside today's press preview performance!
VIDEO: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Sing a Preview From PARADE Photo
VIDEO: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Sing a Preview From PARADE
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Watch a clip of Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond Singing 'This Is Not Over Yet' here!

More Hot Stories For You


KINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This MonthKINKY BOOTS To End Off-Broadway Run This Month
November 1, 2022

The Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots will play its final off-Broadway performance at 7:00PM on Sunday, November 20, 2022 following 32 previews and 102 regular performances.
Photos: First Look At SOME LIKE IT HOT On Broadway Starring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, And More!Photos: First Look At SOME LIKE IT HOT On Broadway Starring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, And More!
November 1, 2022

Preview performances of the new music comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT begin tonight at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). See the cast of the musical featuring Tony-winner Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, NaTahsa Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila and more in new production photos!
MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Broadway Engagement Extended Through January 2023MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL Broadway Engagement Extended Through January 2023
November 1, 2022

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool will extend its Broadway engagement due to popular demand.
Photos: First Look at Madeline Powell, Jonathan Grunert & More in MY FAIR LADY North American TourPhotos: First Look at Madeline Powell, Jonathan Grunert & More in MY FAIR LADY North American Tour
November 1, 2022

The touring production of MY FAIR LADY opened in New Haven, CT on October 19th at The Shubert Theatre and has since had stops in Bloomington, IN and Midland, MI and is currently in  Dallas, TX for two weeks. Get a first look at photos here!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Offer Digital LotteryA BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Offer Digital Lottery
November 1, 2022

A Beautiful Noise has announced its digital lottery policy. Beginning with the Thursday, November 3 performance, entries for the A Beautiful Noise’s digital lottery, will start at 12 AM ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM ET and 3 PM ET.