Video: Original Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Reunites and Hits the Road

Just a jump to the left, a step to the right, and we're all doing the Time Warp again in 2024. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 49th anniversary and embarking on three national tours stopping in over 50 cities this fall. This year, original cast members, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn are touring the US and Canada simultaneously.

"I did this tour last year, and I thought I knew everything there was to know about Rocky Horror, because I've done a million Comic Cons and I've met a million fans," Quinn told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I knew nothing! It was beyond belief the fandom I found on the road. I've been overwhelmed by it!"

"We throw a party every night at these venues. We have meet and greets, costume contests, virgin ceremonies, Q&As..," added Bostwick.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered

Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet, Patricia Quinn as Magenta – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest showing movies in the world.

"For my spirit and my soul [this movie] is the gift that keeps on giving. Beginning as such a tiny show... and now 51 years later, seeing the joy and pleasure, and what it has meant to the LGBTQ+ community is just incredible," said Campbell.

Watch in this video as all three check in with BroadwayWorld ahead of the launch of the tour.



