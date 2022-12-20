Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE COLLABORATION- Live at 5:45pm!

Tonight, December 20, the final show of 2022 opens on Broadway. Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, opens at the Samuel J. Freidman Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big night and you can tune in at 5:45pm ET to watch live!

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, The Inspection) star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar®-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).