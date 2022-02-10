Video: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Regional Premiere at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre presents the regional premiere of ON YOUR FEET!, running through March 6, 2022. Go inside the production here!

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story will arrive onstage, back in the couple's hometown of Miami, in an original production that will celebrate its South Florida Regional Premiere at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold-out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half of the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

This Actors' Playhouse production of ON YOUR FEET! overseen by artistic director David Arisco will be directed by Andy Señor Jr. (Associate Director of ON YOUR FEET! on Broadway, Netherlands, and UK West End Productions) and associate directed/choreographed by Natalie Caruncho (member of the original Broadway company of ON YOUR FEET! and Associate Choreographer of the National Tour which she also performed in), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical). A complete cast that features members of the original Broadway production, national touring cast and professionals from our South Florida community, along with musicians from the Miami Sound Machine will be announced, soon.

ON YOUR FEET! will now preview on February 9 and 10, with the official opening night on Friday, February 11. Showtimes are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 6.

Current ticket holders affected by this date change will be issued new tickets for another performance during the run. Additional ticketing options are available by contacting the Actors' Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1.

To purchase tickets to ON YOUR FEET!, please call (305) 444-9293, go online to www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or visit the Actors' Playhouse Box Office at 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Ticket prices range from $55 to $85.